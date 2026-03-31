GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: Iran Draws Red Line, Dy FM Esmaeil Baghaei Rejects ‘Regime Change’ Talk, Says No Pressure Tactics Will Work

New Delhi: In a major global exclusive, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baghaei delivered Tehran’s first official response to recent US warnings, speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami minutes after a high-stakes Pentagon briefing.

Baghaei strongly condemned recent developments, calling the events of February 28 an “act of illegal war” and accusing the United States of undermining diplomatic efforts. “This is not the first time the US has torpedoed negotiations,” he said, alleging that Washington carried out strikes even as talks were underway in June last year.

Responding directly to remarks by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Baghaei said Iran would not yield to pressure. “We are a nation of resilience, a government born of popular revolution,” he said, adding that the entire country stands united in defending its sovereignty.

Dismissing allegations around nuclear weapons, the Iranian minister said, “Nuclear weapons have never existed in Iran,” reiterating Tehran’s long-standing position on its nuclear programme.

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On the question of diplomacy, Baghaei made it clear that there are currently no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States. While confirming that messages have been exchanged through intermediaries, he described American communications as “unreasonable” and said they are being reviewed by Iranian authorities. He also revealed that one such message was routed via Pakistan.

Baghaei further hit back at claims by US President Donald Trump about engaging with a “new regime” in Iran, dismissing such remarks as “rhetoric” and not reflective of ground realities.

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