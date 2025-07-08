Global Leaders Puzzled By Trump's Tariff U-Turns As Deadline Pushed To August 1 | Here's How Many Times He's Flipped

Updated 8 July 2025 at 04:15 IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump's tariff policy has been a cornerstone of his economic agenda, but it's also been a source of confusion, speculation, and frustration for businesses, investors, and foreign leaders worldwide. Trump's frequently shifting stance on tariffs, with 'yes' and 'no' answers on different days, has not only puzzled nations globally but also raised questions about the US President's ability to plan, prepare and implement tariffs against all countries. The experts have called out Trump for his informal approach to tariff impositions, deeming it unplanned and childish, making a mockery of his own administration globally. The critics have suggested that this perception is evident in the fact that Trump has flip-flopped on his tariff policy a staggering 27 times since announcing 'Liberation Day' tariffs, leaving everyone uncertain about what's next.
The saga began on February 7, when Trump made his first public comments about imposing sweeping tariffs on imports. He wanted reciprocal tariffs that match the duties countries levy on American goods, saying he wants to make sure "we're (Americans) treated evenly" and that “we don't want any more, any less”. However, the US President's stance was soon abandoned. On February 13, Trump signed a memorandum directing his administration to fix its non-reciprocal trade arrangements with other countries.
Donald Trump's tariff policy has affected numerous countries, with some facing higher tariffs than others. Japan and South Korea will face 25% tariff rates starting August 1, while Vietnam will receive a 20% tariff rate as part of its trade agreement. Reports also suggested that the United Kingdom (UK), on the other hand, will face a 10% tariff rate as part of its trade agreement.
The Trump administration's tariff policy has big implications for the global economy. According to experts, tariffs can be an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives. However, the constant changes to the tariff policy have caused uncertainty and concern among businesses and investors.
The US President's frequent flip-flopping on tariffs has earned him the nickname ‘TACO Trump’ on Wall Street, which stands for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’. Trump has called the nickname “nasty”. However, the moniker has stuck, with Deutsche Bank strategists raising their forecasts for the S&P 500 index based on the belief that Trump has "already relented" on tariffs and will continue to do so.
The courts have also weighed in on Trump's tariffs, with two courts ruling that the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are unlawful and that the president exceeded his authority. However, the tariffs remain in place as appeals courts have put the rulings on hold.
As the previous July 9 deadline approached, Trump once again pushed the deadline to August 1. However, this time, he issued letters to multiple countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Serbia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The countries are scrambling to finalise trade deals to avoid higher tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says major deals are still possible, and even China may come to the table in the coming weeks. With around 180 countries and territories subject to the reciprocal tariffs policy, the stakes are high.
The Trump administration's tariff policy has been marked by frequent changes and contradictions. On April 2, the American President rolled out his tariff policy at a ‘Liberation Day’ event, releasing details of the plan that showed nearly all countries facing tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%. However, the administration appeared to calculate tariffs by just dividing a country's trade surplus with the US by its export value, rather than the more sophisticated formula the administration claimed.
US President Trump's advisers have also been at odds over the tariff policy. Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, denied that the president intended to negotiate his tariffs with other countries, saying, "This is not a negotiation. This is not that. This is a national emergency." However, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was open to negotiating the tariffs.
The Trump administration has also been inconsistent in its messaging on tariffs. On April 9, Donald Trump announced that he was pausing the worst of his tariffs on most countries for 90 days, though he would continue a baseline 10% tariff rate and raise his tariffs on most Chinese goods by 125%. However, Trump officials suggested immediately after his announcement that the pause was part of the president's negotiating strategy.
Trump's tariffs have had a huge impact on the global economy. The constant changes to the tariff policy have caused uncertainty and concern among businesses and investors. The tariffs have also led to trade wars with countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, resulting in retaliatory tariffs.
The Trump administration's tariff policy has also been criticised by Democrats, who argued that it further harms the economy. "The White House has no idea what it's doing on tariffs and keeps flip-flopping," Rep. Ted Lieu said. He added, "Lutnick now says the tariff exemptions on, for example, iPhones, are temporary. Why even do an exemption if you're going to reverse it soon?"
The Trump administration's tariff policy remains uncertain, with Trump's frequent flip-flops leaving everyone wondering what's next.
The Trump administration's tariff policy has registered frequent changes and contradictions, with 27 notable flip-flops since ‘Liberation Day'. These shifts have caused uncertainty and concern globally.
