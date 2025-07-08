Global Leaders Puzzled By Trump's Tariff U-Turns As Deadline Pushed To August 1 | Here's How Many Times He's Flipped

Washington: US President Donald Trump's tariff policy has been a cornerstone of his economic agenda, but it's also been a source of confusion, speculation, and frustration for businesses, investors, and foreign leaders worldwide. Trump's frequently shifting stance on tariffs, with 'yes' and 'no' answers on different days, has not only puzzled nations globally but also raised questions about the US President's ability to plan, prepare and implement tariffs against all countries. The experts have called out Trump for his informal approach to tariff impositions, deeming it unplanned and childish, making a mockery of his own administration globally. The critics have suggested that this perception is evident in the fact that Trump has flip-flopped on his tariff policy a staggering 27 times since announcing 'Liberation Day' tariffs, leaving everyone uncertain about what's next.

The saga began on February 7, when Trump made his first public comments about imposing sweeping tariffs on imports. He wanted reciprocal tariffs that match the duties countries levy on American goods, saying he wants to make sure "we're (Americans) treated evenly" and that “we don't want any more, any less”. However, the US President's stance was soon abandoned. On February 13, Trump signed a memorandum directing his administration to fix its non-reciprocal trade arrangements with other countries.

Donald Trump's tariff policy has affected numerous countries, with some facing higher tariffs than others. Japan and South Korea will face 25% tariff rates starting August 1, while Vietnam will receive a 20% tariff rate as part of its trade agreement. Reports also suggested that the United Kingdom (UK), on the other hand, will face a 10% tariff rate as part of its trade agreement.

Donald Nicknamed ‘TACO’ Trump On Wall Street

The Trump administration's tariff policy has big implications for the global economy. According to experts, tariffs can be an effective tool for achieving economic and strategic objectives. However, the constant changes to the tariff policy have caused uncertainty and concern among businesses and investors.

The US President's frequent flip-flopping on tariffs has earned him the nickname ‘TACO Trump’ on Wall Street, which stands for ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’. Trump has called the nickname “nasty”. However, the moniker has stuck, with Deutsche Bank strategists raising their forecasts for the S&P 500 index based on the belief that Trump has "already relented" on tariffs and will continue to do so.

The courts have also weighed in on Trump's tariffs, with two courts ruling that the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs are unlawful and that the president exceeded his authority. However, the tariffs remain in place as appeals courts have put the rulings on hold.

As the previous July 9 deadline approached, Trump once again pushed the deadline to August 1. However, this time, he issued letters to multiple countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Serbia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos. The countries are scrambling to finalise trade deals to avoid higher tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says major deals are still possible, and even China may come to the table in the coming weeks. With around 180 countries and territories subject to the reciprocal tariffs policy, the stakes are high.

Rollercoaster Of Trump's Tariff Timeline

The Trump administration's tariff policy has been marked by frequent changes and contradictions. On April 2, the American President rolled out his tariff policy at a ‘Liberation Day’ event, releasing details of the plan that showed nearly all countries facing tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%. However, the administration appeared to calculate tariffs by just dividing a country's trade surplus with the US by its export value, rather than the more sophisticated formula the administration claimed.

US President Trump's advisers have also been at odds over the tariff policy. Peter Navarro, Trump's trade adviser, denied that the president intended to negotiate his tariffs with other countries, saying, "This is not a negotiation. This is not that. This is a national emergency." However, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was open to negotiating the tariffs.

The Trump administration has also been inconsistent in its messaging on tariffs. On April 9, Donald Trump announced that he was pausing the worst of his tariffs on most countries for 90 days, though he would continue a baseline 10% tariff rate and raise his tariffs on most Chinese goods by 125%. However, Trump officials suggested immediately after his announcement that the pause was part of the president's negotiating strategy.

Trump's Tariffs Global Impact

Trump's tariffs have had a huge impact on the global economy. The constant changes to the tariff policy have caused uncertainty and concern among businesses and investors. The tariffs have also led to trade wars with countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, resulting in retaliatory tariffs.

The Trump administration's tariff policy has also been criticised by Democrats, who argued that it further harms the economy. "The White House has no idea what it's doing on tariffs and keeps flip-flopping," Rep. Ted Lieu said. He added, "Lutnick now says the tariff exemptions on, for example, iPhones, are temporary. Why even do an exemption if you're going to reverse it soon?"

The Trump administration's tariff policy remains uncertain, with Trump's frequent flip-flops leaving everyone wondering what's next.

Trump's Tariff Flip-Flops Timeline

January 2025

January 20: Trump inaugurated and pledged to protect US industries and jobs through tariffs

February 2025

February 1: Announced a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and a baseline 10% tariff on Chinese goods

February 3: Initiated trade talks with Canada and Mexico, delaying tariffs on both countries by one month

March 2025

March 4: Raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico (USMCA-compliant goods exempted until April 2)

March 12: Imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium products

March 26: Announced 25% tariffs on imported cars and auto parts

March 27: Trump indicated auto tariffs will be permanent throughout his second term

April 2025

April 2: Implemented 10% tariff across all imported goods, announces ‘reciprocal’ tariff framework.

April 2: Exempted copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, and energy products from tariffs.

April 2: Backtracked on reciprocal tariffs, saying the US will charge "approximately half" of what other countries impose.

April 3: Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro denied intention to negotiate tariffs, while Donald Trump said he's open to negotiations.

April 6: Trump advisers suggested tariffs won't be backed off, while White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said over 50 countries have reached out for talks.

April 9: Paused tariffs on most countries for 90 days, maintained a 10% tariff rate, and raised tariffs on Chinese goods significantly.

April 9: Contradicted previous statements, saying the pause was due to market volatility.

April 11: US Customs exempted smartphones and electronics from tariffs, contradicting previous statements.

May 2025

May 6: Trump suggested no urgency in negotiating with China, denies lowering tariff rates.

May 8: The US announced a framework for a trade deal with the UK.

May 9: Trump floated an 80% tariff rate on Chinese imports.

May 23: Trump threatened 25% tariffs on iPhones.

May 23: Trump threatened new 50% tariffs on EU imports.

June 2025

June 4: Steel and aluminium tariff hike took effect, raising import fees to 50%.

June 11: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump will likely extend the tariff pause.

July 2025

July 2: The US announced a trade deal with Vietnam

July 3: Scott Bessent expected "flurry" of deals before July 9 deadline

July 6: Trump announced a delayed timeline for sending tariff letters

July 7: Leavitt said Trump will sign an executive order extending the tariff pause until August 1.

July 7: Trump sent letters to Japan and South Korea imposing 25% tariffs on their goods starting August 1.