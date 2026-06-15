World Leaders Welcome US-Iran Peace Deal, Urge Full Implementation and Reopening of Strait of Hormuz

U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait ​of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical ‌waterway.

Below is international reaction to the agreement:

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the ​Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step ​towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Advertisement

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany ⁠and Italy:

"Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran ​and the IAEA to this end."

Advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

"The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United ​States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be ​essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

"We are clear that ​toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz... Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."

French ‌President Emmanuel ⁠Macron:

"I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with ​the United Kingdom is ​ready to support."

German Chancellor ⁠Friedrich Merz:

“I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way ​towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is ​crucial to implement ⁠it with determination.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi:

Japan "strongly hopes" that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached ⁠as soon ​as possible."

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters: