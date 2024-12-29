Global Shifts and Shocks: 2024's Most Pivotal Moments

As the clock ticks down to 2025, it’s hard not to feel the weight of the year gone by. If you’re exhausted by the upheavals of 2024, you’re not alone. But before the new year begins, let’s reflect on ten pivotal moments that shaped 2024 and promise to influence the future.

The Space Race Heats Up

In 2024, humanity’s aspirations reached new heights, even as geopolitical rivalries extended to the stars. Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM) touched down in a lunar crater in January, relaying data for three months. Meanwhile, China returned soil samples from the far side of the moon, and NASA’s Perseverance rover reported possible evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. The European Union and Japan’s joint mission captured stunning images of Mercury’s south pole, while SpaceX showcased its innovative “chopstick arms” technology for rocket recovery. Yet, space exploration wasn’t all scientific achievement. The United States accused Russia of deploying a nuclear anti-satellite weapon, while China significantly increased its military satellite network. With agreements like the Artemis Accords gaining traction but still excluding China and Russia, the militarization of space remains an ominous trend.

The Shadow of China Shock 2.0

China’s economic turbulence has reignited global trade tensions. Following years of internal economic challenges, Beijing leaned heavily on its old strategy of subsidized exports, flooding international markets with low-cost goods. While inexpensive solar panels and electric vehicles have environmental benefits, countries like the United States, Brazil, and members of the European Union scrambled to impose tariffs to protect their domestic industries. Economists warn this “China Shock 2.0” could lead to heightened trade disputes in 2025, though it may also prompt a new wave of international negotiations to address economic imbalances.

The Sudanese Civil War’s Devastation

Sudan’s brutal civil war continued unabated, pitting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict, rooted in a power struggle between former allies Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has caused immense human suffering. With Khartoum and much of Darfur in ruins, estimates of war-related deaths surpass 60,000. A famine in Darfur and the displacement of 11 million people have compounded the tragedy. International mediation efforts, including a UN Security Council meeting, yielded little progress. As external powers back both sides, the outlook for peace remains bleak.

AI Advances and Ethical Challenges

Artificial intelligence made groundbreaking strides in 2024, with far-reaching applications in medicine, manufacturing, and beyond. Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry recognized AI-driven innovations, including advances in protein structure prediction. Yet, the rapid evolution of AI has raised questions about regulation and ethical use. With the United States leading in most measures and China dominating research publications, the global AI race highlights disparities in technological access. As we navigate this brave new world, the debate over AI’s role in society will only intensify.

Russia Regains Momentum in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine entered its third year with Russia taking the upper hand. Employing a “meat-grinder” strategy, Russia made gains in eastern Ukraine at a staggering human cost. Ukrainian forces attempted counterattacks, including a bold incursion into Russia’s Kursk region. However, Moscow’s acquisition of North Korean troops and continued Western hesitance to provide advanced weaponry complicated Kyiv’s efforts. With casualties mounting and Western support wavering, the prospect of a negotiated ceasefire looms. Yet, Russian demands for Ukrainian capitulation remain a formidable obstacle.

Global Political Shake-Ups

Elections in 80 countries underscored a global anti-incumbency trend. Voters punished ruling parties in India, Japan, South Africa, and beyond, often forcing them into precarious coalitions. The United States and United Kingdom saw their incumbent parties ousted, while French President Emmanuel Macron’s snap parliamentary elections backfired spectacularly. Economic discontent and a yearning for strong leadership seem to have fueled this wave of change, but the future of democracy may hinge on addressing systemic challenges rather than simply replacing leaders.

Climate Crisis Intensifies

The climate crisis reached alarming new heights in 2024. Average global temperatures surpassed the critical 1.5°C threshold for the first time, while natural disasters caused unprecedented damage. In the United States alone, 24 weather-related events each inflicted over $1 billion in damages. Northern South America endured record drought, with parts of the Amazon drying up. While COP 29 made limited progress on funding climate adaptation, the global response still falls short of what scientists say is necessary. Technologies to mitigate climate change are advancing, but their impact may not come soon enough.

Middle East Upheaval

The aftermath of Hamas’s 2023 attack on Israel reverberated across 2024, as Israel waged war in Gaza and retaliated against Iran and Hezbollah. With 45,000 dead in Gaza and northern regions nearing famine, the conflict shows no sign of resolution. Israel’s targeted operations weakened Hezbollah and Hamas but escalated tensions with Iran. In December, the Syrian government fell to Turkish-backed forces, further isolating Tehran. Whether these developments pave the way for peace or greater turmoil remains to be seen.

A New Challenge for America?

A growing alignment among China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea has raised alarms about a new geopolitical bloc. This quartet has deepened military and economic ties, challenging Western dominance. Iran supplied Russia with drones, North Korea provided artillery shells, and China bolstered Russia’s defense industry. Joint military exercises and technology exchanges signal closer cooperation, but the lack of shared vision among these nations may limit their cohesion. How the West, or America to be more precise, responds to this challenge will shape global politics for years to come.

Trump’s Historic Comeback

Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election marked a historic political comeback. Following his controversial departure in 2020, Trump capitalized on economic discontent and immigration concerns to secure a narrow win. While claiming a sweeping mandate, his administration faces challenges, including a divided Congress. Trump’s return underscores the outsized influence of U.S. presidential elections on global affairs. How his leadership will reshape the international order remains a critical question as 2025 begins.