‘Global South Victim of Double Standards’: PM Modi's Message to World Leaders at BRICS Summit

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, delivered a strong message advocating for the Global South and called for structural reforms in global institutions to ensure fair representation and inclusivity.

Highlighting the persistent neglect faced by developing nations, PM Modi said, “The Global South has often been a victim of double standards. Whether it is about development, distribution of resources, or security-related issues, the interests of the Global South have not been given priority. On issues like climate finance, sustainable development, and technology access, the Global South has often received nothing but token gestures.”

Reinforcing the need for global equity, the Prime Minister made a compelling case for a multipolar and inclusive world order that genuinely reflects contemporary geopolitical realities.

“Today, the world needs a new, multipolar, and inclusive world order. It will have to start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions. Reforms should not be merely symbolic, but their real impact should also be visible,” he emphasised.

PM Modi also raised concerns about the lack of adequate representation for a significant portion of the global population in international decision-making platforms. He pointed out that countries which have made major contributions to the global economy continue to be excluded from these bodies.

“Two-thirds of humanity has not been adequately represented in the global institutions formed in the 20th century. Countries that have a major contribution to today’s global economy have not been given a place at the decision-making table. This is not just a question of representation but also a question of credibility and effectiveness,” he noted.

Using a sharp analogy, he added, “Without the Global South, these institutions seem like a mobile with a SIM card but no network,” underscoring the inefficiency and lack of legitimacy of current global systems without meaningful inclusion of the developing world.