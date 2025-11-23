'Global Talent Mobility, AI Compact, Terrorism': Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Meetings & Address at Johannesburg G20 Summit

Johannesburg, South Africa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the successful conduct of the Johannesburg G20 Summit, saying it would contribute to a sustainable and prosperous planet.

PM Modi thanks South African President

PM Modi thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for hosting the Summit.

In a post on X, he wrote, “The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet. My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India’s bilateral linkages with various nations. I thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising this Summit.”

PM Modi's meeting with Jamaican PM

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

“It was a pleasure interacting with Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress,” he posted on X.

PM Modi's meeting with Italian PM Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday unveiled a Joint Initiative to counter the financing of terrorism, reinforcing their shared commitment to global security on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X: “PM @narendramodi met PM @GiorgiaMeloni in Johannesburg. They had a productive discussion on deepening ties across trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education. Both leaders also unveiled a Joint Initiative to enhance cooperation against the financing of terrorism, reinforcing shared commitment to global security.”

PM Modi later wrote, “Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations.”

PM Modi's meeting with Canada PM Mark Carney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada and noted the momentum of both nations' bilateral ties. The leaders, who met in the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, agreed to further the bilateral ties in several sectors.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a very productive meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. We appreciated the significant momentum in our bilateral ties since our earlier meeting held during the G7 Summit hosted by Canada. We agreed to further advance our relations in the coming months, particularly in trade, investment, technology and innovation, energy and education."

"India and Canada have great potential in strengthening trade and investment linkages. We have set a target of 50 billion USD by 2030 for our bilateral trade. Canadian Pension Funds are also showing keen interest in Indian companies. We also agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors and meet again in the near future," he added.

The leaders welcomed the adoption of Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership which would give a boost to trilateral cooperation in the fields of critical technologies, nuclear energy, diversification of supply chains and AI. They appreciated the renewed momentum in ties since their June 2025 meeting in Kananaskis on the margins of the G7 Summit, and the launch of the New Roadmap for bilateral engagement by the Foreign Ministers in October 2025, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two Prime Ministers discussed cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, defence, education, space, science and technology, and energy. Prime Minister Carney expressed support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026, as per the MEA.

PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba

During another bilateral meeting, PM Modi discussed ways to accelerate cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan. We discussed adding momentum to bilateral cooperation in innovation, defence, talent mobility and trade. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a detailed readout of PM Modi’s second meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, noting that the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and called for expeditious implementation of decisions taken at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in defence, trade, AI, critical minerals, semiconductors, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges. Prime Minister Ishiba expressed strong support for the AI Impact Summit that India will host in February 2026.

PM Modi's meeting with French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, after his meeting with PM Modi, posted: “Thank you, my friend, dear Narendra Modi. Nations are stronger when they move forward together. Long live the friendship between our countries!”

PM Modi replied: “Delighted to meet President @EmmanuelMacron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!”

India's commitment to global progress & prosperity

At the G20 Leaders’ Summit, India reiterated its commitment to global progress and prosperity.

PM Modi posted a photograph with fellow G20 leaders, writing: “With fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit. Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”

During Session 3 (“A Fair and Just Future for All”), PM Modi emphasised the need for a Global Framework for Talent Mobility, urging a shift from “Jobs of Today” to “Capabilities of Tomorrow”. He proposed that G20 develop this framework in the coming years and invited all member countries to the AI Impact Summit in India in February 2026 under the theme “Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all).

He advocated human-centric, global and open-source critical technologies, citing India’s success in space, AI and digital payments. On Artificial Intelligence, he outlined India’s approach of equitable access, population-level skilling and responsible deployment, and called for a global AI compact based on transparency, human oversight, safety-by-design and prevention of misuse.

PM Modi concluded by reiterating India’s vision of sustainable development, trusted trade, fair finance and progress in which everyone prospers.

At the IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) meeting chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and hosted by President Ramaphosa, PM Modi proposed an ‘IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance’ and an ‘IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture’. He also invited IBSA leaders to the 2026 AI Impact Summit and stressed the need for UNSC reform and coordinated action against terrorism.

PM Modi attended the G20 Summit from 22–23 November 2025. The three-day Summit began on 21 November. He arrived a day early and held several bilateral meetings, including with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.