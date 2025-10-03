‘Go Ahead and Deal with This Paper Tiger’: Putin Mocks Trump, NATO at Valdai Club in Sochi

Sochi: Russian President Vladimir Putin during his address at the 22nd Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, targeted US President Donald Trump, NATO, and Western policies. He also commented on recent global developments including the murder of Charlie Kirk and India’s stance on trade tariffs.

Putin Responded To Trump's ‘Paper Tiger’ Remark

Responding to Trump’s recent description of Russia as a “paper tiger,” Putin said, “A paper tiger. What follows then? Go and deal with this paper tiger.” He added, “If we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, we are moving, advancing, and we feel confident — and we are a paper tiger — then what is NATO itself?”

Putin lashed out at NATO for involvement in the Ukraine conflict, stating, “All NATO countries are fighting us, and they're no longer hiding it…” He claimed Russian troops are “confidently advancing” and maintaining the strategic initiative across the front.

US Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

On the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Putin issued a stern warning, “Using Tomahawks without the direct participation of American Army is impossible. This would escalate the situation further, including relations between Russia and the United States.”

Condemned Charlie Kirk's Murder

Putin also condemned the murder of US politician Charlie Kirk. “This is a disgusting atrocity. We all saw it. It was truly disgusting, horrific,” he said, offering condolences to Kirk’s family and loved ones. “What happened is a sign of a deep rift in society. In the United States, I don't think there's any need to escalate the situation externally because the country's political leadership is trying to restore order domestically.”

Praised India’s Stance on Trade Tariffs

Turning to India, Putin praised the country’s resilience and leadership in the face of trade pressures, including tariffs imposed by the US. “Indian people will look at what decisions are made by their political leadership. Indian people will never accept any humiliation. I know Prime Minister Modi — he will never take any steps of the kind,” Putin said.