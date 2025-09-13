'Go Back To Your Country': Sikh Woman Gangraped In UK; Attackers Hurl Racist Slurs

The woman, in her twenties, was allegedly raped by two men and was subjected to racist remarks in the UK's Oldbury town. | Image: Freepik

The UK Police have launched an appeal for information following the alleged rape of a British Sikh woman earlier this week, an attack being treated as a “racially aggravated assault".

The woman, in her twenties, was allegedly raped by two men and was subjected to racist remarks in the UK's Oldbury town. The attackers allegedly told her to "go back to your own country", in a racial attack mirroring a similar incident on Indian-origin expatriates.

The incident occurred near Tame Road in Oldbury last Tuesday.

The police are treating it as a "racially aggravated" attack and have urged for help to trace the attackers. The woman has informed them that the attackers made racist comments, the police said, adding that CCTV and forensic inquiries were underway.

ALSO READ: Indian Man Assaulted and Subjected to Racist Abuse in Presence of Wife

Local reports identified the suspects as "white men", one with a shaven head and wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt, while the other suspect was reportedly wearing a grey T-shirt.

Gurinder Singh Josan, the local MP for Smethwick, described the incident as a “truly horrific attack” that had left the victim traumatised and urged anyone with information to assist police in investigating the “hate crime.”

The incident has left the local Sikh community infuriated, and it is being seen as a targeted assault. A local senior cop said the anger was "fully understandable" and assured they would increase patrol in the area.

British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned the incident and said the rise in "overt racism" in recent times was deeply concerning.

"This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain," said the lawmaker from Birmingham Edgbaston.