'Going To Have a Good Deal': Trump on India-US Trade Deal, Calls PM Modi 'Fantastic Man and a Friend of Mine' | Image: ANI (file photo), Republic

Davos, Switzerland: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence over the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), noting that the two countries are "going to have a good deal", while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and respected leader.

Trump made this comment while speaking to a news outlet, following his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum.

"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal," Trump said when asked about the India-US trade deal by the news outlet.

Earlier, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal asserted that the much-anticipated first tranche of the India-US BTA is "very near", but stopped short of providing a timeline.

Advertisement

The BTA, formally proposed in February following directives from the leadership of both nations, seeks to more than double bilateral trade, from the current USD 191 billion to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Talks were first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025.

Advertisement

On January 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India and the United States were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far as far back as 13th of February last year. That is, since then, two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement."

"On several occasions, we have been close to a deal," the MEA spokesperson added.