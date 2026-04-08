‘Golden Age of Middle East’: Trump Hails 14-Day Iran Truce as ‘Big Day for World Peace’, Says US Will Help Build Traffic in Hormuz

New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump pivoted away from his ultimatum of devastating military action late Tuesday after the U.S. and Iran brokered a two-week ceasefire, Trump in his first reaction touted the breakthrough as a major victory for international diplomacy, asserting that Iran has signaled a readiness for lasting stability after a volatile and prolonged standoff.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!"



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