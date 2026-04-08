‘Golden Age of Middle East’: Trump Hails 14-Day Iran Truce as ‘Big Day for World Peace’, Says US Will Help Build Traffic in Hormuz
‘Golden Age of Middle East’: Trump Hails 14-Day Iran Truce as ‘Big Day for World Peace’, Says US Will Help Build Traffic in Hormuz
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: After US President Donald Trump pivoted away from his ultimatum of devastating military action late Tuesday after the U.S. and Iran brokered a two-week ceasefire, Trump in his first reaction touted the breakthrough as a major victory for international diplomacy, asserting that Iran has signaled a readiness for lasting stability after a volatile and prolonged standoff.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!"
Hormuz Traffic
Adding further, he said that Washington would play a role in ensuring stability in the region’s critical energy corridor, stating, “The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made."