Updated 22 March 2026 at 00:09 IST
'Good, I’m Glad He’s Dead': Trump Celebrates Death Of Ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller | Here's Why
Former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81, with his family confirming his passing. US President Donald Trump lauded the news, saying he's “glad” that Mueller is dead.
- World News
- 1 min read
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Washington DC: Former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81, with his family confirming his passing. US President Donald Trump lauded the news, saying he's “glad” that Mueller is dead.
In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 22 March 2026 at 00:02 IST