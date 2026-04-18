‘Good Things Happening’: Trump Signals Naval Blockade Of Iran Will Lift Once Agreement Is Signed

Arizona: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying discussions are set to continue through the weekend as efforts intensify toward a potential agreement.

Speaking to reporters after landing in Phoenix for a Turning Point USA event, Trump indicated that the talks were progressing positively, though he stopped short of confirming a breakthrough.

"We've had some very good discussions ... and we've done a good job, but we'll see. Talks are going on, and we'll go on over the weekend," Trump said.

"A lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon, too," he added.

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Responding to remarks from Iranian officials that significant differences still exist between the two sides, Trump played down the concerns. "If there are, we will have to straighten it out. I don't think there's too many significant differences," he said.

On the issue of the US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, Trump indicated that it would be lifted once a deal is finalised. He said the blockade would end once an "agreement is signed."

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The latest developments come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran over maritime security, nuclear negotiations and regional stability.

President Trump has maintained that the American naval blockade targeting Iranian ports will remain in place until a comprehensive agreement is finalised, even as Iran has allowed limited commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz during a 10-day ceasefire period with Lebanon.

Clarifying Washington's position, Trump said, "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," adding that "this process should go very quickly."

Earlier, Trump expressed strong optimism about ongoing negotiations, claiming that Iran has "agreed to everything," including a plan to jointly remove enriched uranium and transport it to the United States. "No. No troops," he said, ruling out ground deployment, adding, "We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it. We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement, and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better."

He further said the US would maintain pressure until a deal is reached, noting the blockade would continue "until we get it done," while also claiming Iran had agreed to stop backing groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Trump has repeatedly indicated that an agreement could be reached "in the next day or two," and said, "We're very close. Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal."

However, Iranian officials have pushed back against key aspects of Trump's claims. Tehran has categorically denied agreeing to transfer enriched uranium abroad. "Enriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.