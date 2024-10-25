Published 16:47 IST, October 25th 2024
Google Photos Unveils New 'AI Info' Labels to Indicate if an Image Was Edited
Google Photos introduces "AI Info" labels, highlighting AI-edited images to enhance transparency. Users can now see AI-edit details, promoting clarity.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
Google Photos Unveils New 'AI Info' Labels to Indicate if an Image Was Edited | Image: blog.google
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:47 IST, October 25th 2024