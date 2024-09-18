Published 14:00 IST, September 18th 2024
Google Wins Legal Bid to Overturn 1.5 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine in EU Digital Ad Case
Google won a court challenge against a 1.49 billion euro European Union antitrust fine imposed five years ago that targeted its online advertising business.
Image: LinkedIn
