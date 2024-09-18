Google Wins Legal Bid to Overturn 1.5 Billion Euro Antitrust Fine in EU Digital Ad Case

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:00 IST, September 18th 2024

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Google won a court challenge on Wednesday against a 1.49 billion euro European Union antitrust fine imposed five years ago that targeted its online advertising business.
14:00 IST, September 18th 2024