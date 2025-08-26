Gordon Bowker, co-founder of Starbucks and Redhook Brewery, dies at 82.

Seattle: The co-founder of two of Seattle's most iconic brands, Starbucks and Redhook Brewery, legendary entrepreneur Gordon Bowker died on Tuesday at the age of 82. The Seattle entrepreneur's passing has led to an outpouring of tributes to a man who was not only a visionary entrepreneur but also a passionate storyteller.

Bowker's journey with Starbucks began in the early 1970s when he, along with Jerry Baldwin and Zev Siegl, founded the company in Seattle's historic Pike Place Market. The idea for the coffee shop was born out of Bowker's frequent trips to Vancouver, British Columbia, where he would purchase coffee and tea from Murchie’s, a renowned company at the time. As friends began to capitalise on his trips, placing orders for pickup, Bowker saw an opportunity to bring high-quality, freshly roasted coffee beans to Seattle.

The name ‘Starbucks’ was inspired by a town called Starbo, which Bowker noticed on a map. He connected it to the character Starbuck in Herman Melville's ‘Moby Dick’, and the name stuck. However, Bowker was quick to point out that there was no direct connection between the coffee chain and the classic novel. "It was only coincidental that the sound seemed to make sense," he said in a 2008 interview.

As Starbucks began to take off, Bowker turned his attention to another fledgling industry, which was craft beer. In 1981, he co-founded Redhook Ale Brewery with Paul Shipman, with the tagline of “brewing Seattle a better beer”. The company's first ale, often referred to as 'banana beer', quickly gained a cult following. Redhook's impact on the craft brewing movement cannot be overstated, and its legacy continues to inspire new generations of brewers.

Bowker's entrepreneurial spirit was not limited to coffee and beer. He was also a pioneer in advertising, launching a firm with Terry Heckler that created iconic ads for Rainier Beer, featuring croaking frogs and half-human, half-costumed beer bottles with legs. Heckler also designed the original Starbucks mermaid logo, which has become synonymous with the brand.

Throughout his life, Bowker was known for his love of storytelling and his ability to connect with people. "He really focused on and enjoyed the people around him, kind of savoured the moment," said Zev Siegl, Bowker's longtime friend and co-founder of Starbucks.