Govt Forms 3-Member Panel Led by HM Amit Shah for Negotiations With Iran Amid Ongoing War: Sources

New Delhi: In a significant move amid the escalating US-Israel-Iran war, which has entered its 13th day with continued airstrikes, missile exchanges, and disruptions in the Persian Gulf, the Indian government has constituted a high-level three-member committee to engage with Iran and safeguard national interests.

Reliable sources said that the committee will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It includes External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

The formation of this committee comes as the ongoing conflict, triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, has severely impacted global energy markets. Oil prices have surged above $100 per barrel, with attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf, threats to the Strait of Hormuz, and retaliatory Iranian actions contributing to supply uncertainties.

India, heavily reliant on imported crude and natural gas, faces direct implications for energy security, fertilizer production, industrial operations, and household fuel availability. The government has already invoked measures to prioritize and ration natural gas supplies in response to transit disruptions.

Advertisement

The committee's mandate focuses on negotiating with Iranian authorities to address immediate concerns, including the safety of Indian nationals, continuity of energy supplies, and broader diplomatic channels to promote de-escalation. The three key ministries--Home, External Affairs, and Petroleum--will coordinate closely with other relevant ministries, departments, and state governments to ensure a comprehensive response.

This development underscores India's balanced approach to the crisis. While calling for dialogue, restraint, and respect for sovereignty, New Delhi has emphasized diplomacy over confrontation, even as it maintains strong strategic ties with Israel and navigates pressures from the US-led coalition.

Advertisement

Officials stressed that the committee aims to protect India's core interests, particularly energy stability and the welfare of its diaspora, without aligning decisively with any belligerent party in the widening regional conflict, which has also seen intensified Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Israel and Gulf targets.