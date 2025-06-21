GPS Watch, Secret Meeting: Did Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Help Israel Track Iranian General?

New Delhi: Reports from Iranian media have raised serious questions about the role of Pakistan's top military officer, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in the recent killing of Iran’s military chief, General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri. Baqeri was killed in an Israeli airstrike on June 13, just days after he reportedly met Munir in late May.

Munir reportedly met General Baqeri in Tehran on May 31, less than two weeks before the attack. What seemed like a routine military interaction has now become the centre of a controversy involving espionage, GPS tracking, and a possible backdoor deal with the United States.

GPS Watch Controversy

One of the most shocking claims to emerge from Iranian media is that Munir gifted Baqeri a wristwatch embedded with a GPS tracker. Intelligence officials in Iran suspect that this device may have been used to trace Baqeri’s movements, giving Israeli forces the exact coordinates to launch the deadly strike.

Two senior officers from Baqeri’s team were also killed in the same attack. While Iran has not officially confirmed the GPS angle, the theory has triggered a wave of outrage on Iranian social media.

Secret Trump Meeting Raises Eyebrows

Adding fuel to the fire, some reports also claim that after meeting Baqeri, Asim Munir travelled to Washington and held a closed-door meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Details of this meeting remain unclear. But according to reports, Pakistan may have been offered American military technology and financial support in exchange for intelligence sharing and possibly, future access to Pakistan’s military bases or logistics networks.

No Official Statement Yet

There has been no response from the governments of Pakistan, the United States, or Israel.

Security analysts say the pattern of events from the meeting with Baqeri to the GPS allegations and Trump visit — at least warrants closer scrutiny.

A 'Double Game' by Pakistan?

In Tehran, many are now accusing Pakistan of playing a “double game.” While it maintains friendly relations with Iran publicly, many believe Islamabad has been quietly cooperating with Western intelligence networks.

This comes at a time when Pakistan has nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize bizarrely citing his role in "preventing" an India-Pakistan war.

Israel carried out a precision airstrike on June 13, targeting multiple Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as the residential building of top Iranian military officials. The strike reportedly killed several senior officers, including General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces and the country’s highest-ranking military leader.

The operation was so precise that it managed to eliminate military officials nearly 2,000 km away, inside a secure building without causing harm to civilians nearby.