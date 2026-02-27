'Great News for America': Trump After Judge Declines to Halt White House Ballroom Project

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hailed a federal judge's decision allowing the White House ballroom project to proceed, calling it "great news for America". He also asserted that the construction is being funded entirely by private donors, not taxpayer money.

A federal judge on Thursday refused to block President Trump's White House ballroom construction project after preservation groups filed a lawsuit seeking to stop it, as reported by The Hill.

Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The preservation groups asked the court to pause construction of the new ballroom until the White House complies with federal requirements, including securing congressional approval, completing independent reviews, and allowing for a public comment process.

Sharing the development on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "Great news for America, and our wonderful White House! The Judge on the case of what will be the most beautiful Ballroom anywhere in the World, has just thrown out, and completely erased, the effort to stop its construction. As everyone knows, not one dollar of Taxpayer money is being spent, but rather, all money necessary to build this magnificent building is being put up by Patriot Donors and Contributors".

Advertisement

"The Ballroom construction, which is anticipated to also handle future Inaugurations and large State Visits, is ahead of schedule, and under budget. It will stand long into the future as a symbol to the Greatness of America!" the post read.

Trump's decision in October to tear down the East Wing paved the way for construction of a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom designed to host state dinners, galas and other major events. The project is expected to be completed by 2028, as reported by The Hill.

Advertisement

The estimated cost has risen from USD 200 million to USD 300 million, with the administration claiming that private donors are funding the project, as reported by Al Jazeera.

If completed, the ballroom would represent the most significant physical change to the White House during Trump's tenure.