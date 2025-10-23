‘Great Work New York FBI’: Kash Patel Lauds FBI's Crackdown On NBA Betting Scandal Involving Current And Former Players

New York: FBI Director Kash Patel has lauded the FBI after the agency dismantled a multi-million dollar gambling ring linked to La Cosa Nostra, resulting in the arrest of over 30 individuals across 11 states. The takedown, announced by Kash Patel, involved current and former NBA players and coaches, who were implicated in a scheme to rig sports betting outcomes for profit.

The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the New York FBI and other partners, outlined the risks of match-fixing and corruption in professional sports. Patel praised the efforts of the agencies involved, stating, "Cheating, corruption, and laundering have consequences. We followed the money, and the law caught up."

According to Patel's post on X, the scheme involved an inside operation to manipulate sports betting outcomes, allowing the perpetrators to reap big profits.

Kash Patel, in a post on X, said, "30+ arrests. 11 states. 1 nationwide takedown. Today the FBI dismantled a multi-million dollar gambling ring tied to La Cosa Nostra, including current & former NBA players and coaches — as well as an inside scheme to rig sports betting outcomes for profit. Cheating, corruption, and laundering have consequences. We followed the money, and the law caught up. Great work New York FBI and partners."

