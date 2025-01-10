Greece is first EU country to introduce six-day work week: what it means | Image: representative

Athens: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's government brings new regulation that introduced a six-day work week for certain industries. This new legislation aims to boost economic growth and address labour shortages.

Key Points of the New Legislation

Eligible Industries: The six-day work week applies to businesses that operate on a 24/7 basis, such as certain industrial and manufacturing facilities. These businesses can compel employees to work an additional day in return for an extra 40% of their daily wage.

Voluntary Adoption: The Greece's policy is optional for companies and employees. Employers must notify employees at least 24 hours before any new shift begins.

Worker Protections: The new law aims to combat undeclared work and ensure fair compensation. Workers are allowed to have a second part-time job and work up to 13 hours per day, allowing them to clock in 65 to 78 working hours per week.

Exclusions: The food and tourism sectors are not included in the new labour work law.

Implications and Reactions

The Greek government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, argues that the new legislation is worker-friendly and growth-oriented. However, the move has been met with criticism from trade unions and opposition parties, who claim it could lead to "barbaric" working conditions.