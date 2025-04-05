Greenland Doesn't Want To Be Part of Denmark, Says United States

Washington: Greenland doesn’t want to be part of Denmark, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that they won’t give up on to US' attempt to annex the Arctic Island.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasised on a greater collaboration on security with United States but made it clear to the President that he can’t annex other countries.

Mette Frederiksen made these remarks as he stood along Greenland counterpart Jens Frederik Nielsen during her visit to the Island nation in a show of strength. The duo was also accompanied by Nielsen’s predecessor Mute Egede in a show of support to convey a message to Donald Trump that they are not going to give up.

However Marco Rubio, while conveying Trump’s message to Denmark PM, said that they should focus on the fact that Greenlanders don’t want to be a part of the country anymore and it would be them who are going to make the final decision.

But soon after Rubio’s statement, Greenland Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen rejected former’s claim.

Greenland PM rejects Rubio's claims but says ‘want independence’

Nielsen said that Rubio was wrong in saying this and it’s not right that Greenland wants to secede tomorrow. But he did mention about region’s wish to attain Independence in a long run.

In a statement, Nielsen said, “Greenland does not want to be Danish, but Greenland certainly doesn't want to be American either."

Donald Trump says Greenland should be part of United States

US President Donald Trump has been pitching aggressively for Greenland to become part of United States citing security concerns. Not just Greenland, Trump has voiced the same wish for Canada also amid an all out tariff war with its neighbour.