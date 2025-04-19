Grey Cat Wearing Collar, Name Tag Trespasses On White House Grounds. This Happens Next

Washington: A grey cat wearing a collar and a name tag that read ‘Sophie’ trespassed onto the White House grounds and was taken to a safe area by news reporters.

The cat was wandering around the North Lawn of the White House when it was noticed by a team of reporters.

The press rescued the cat and handed it over to a safekeeping area. The cat's owner was identified, contacted, and soon arrived to pick up the pet.

Multiple photos showed several reporters holding and lifting the cat onto shoulders and in their arms, trying to keep her safe and calm.

The Cat's escape also turned out as a brief escape for reporters out of their busy and hectic schedule who were seen spending ‘awe’ time with the kitty and enjoying moments of fun together.

In the above photo, Sophie, a cat who wandered onto the White House grounds is seen held by Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent for USA Today. The feline’s owner was called and went to pick it up.

In another photo, reporter Kate Sullivan was seen delivering the cat to its owner Alec Augustine outside the White House.