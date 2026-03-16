Grok Vs Reality? Jerusalem Cafe Shares Evidence Of Netanyahu's Visit After AI Chatbot Labels Video '100% Deepfake'

New Delhi: Amid unverified rumors of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assassination during the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, a local cafe has released photos and a message from his recent visit debunking all viral speculations.

These images serve as fresh evidence that the Prime Minister Netanyahu remains active and in good health.

The Jerusalem cafe 'The Sataf' shared the post on Instagram, which quickly went viral as users sought to verify the leader’s well-being.

The cafe's post along with the pictures of the Prime Minister read, “We were very happy to host the Prime Minister and his office in Sataf today! Know which bakery to visit.”

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In addition to confirming his visit, the cafe shared a message of optimism, voicing their hopes for a return to peace and tranquility across the region.

The cafe added, "“The main thing is that beautiful and quiet days will come! We send from here a big hug to the men and women of the reserves (and their families), the IDF and the Security and Rescue Forces.”

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Wave of rumours

"This 'proof of life' post from the establishment follows a wave of viral, unverified reports suggesting the Prime Minister had been assassinated amid heightened regional tensions.

Amid the claims, Netanyahu posted a video to his X account on Friday addressing a press conference regarding the intensifying conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, but some viewers questioned the video's authenticity.

The footage quickly became a focal point for netizens who alleged they spotted six fingers on the Prime Minister’s right hand.

Roughly 35 seconds into the footage, a skin-colored anomaly near the Prime Minister's pinky finger caught the attention of viewers as many labelled the growth a "classic AI finger glitch," citing it as a telltale sign of an artificially generated deepfake.

Further doubts were raised when social media users pointed out perceived inconsistencies in the video’s setting.

They argued that the swaying of the curtains contrasted unnaturally with the static flags behind the Prime Minister, fueling theories that the entire scene was computer-generated.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the circulating rumors in a statement to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, stating plainly that the reports are false and the Prime Minister is fine.

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said.

AI deepfake claims sparks speculation

Public debate further intensified over a clip showing the Prime Minister in an informal setting, with netizens questioning whether the video was authentic or a sophisticated digital fabrication.

The online friction reached a breaking point when Grok, the xAI chatbot on X, told a user that the footage was '100% deepfake.'

The AI cited a lack of records for the event and technical inconsistencies, such as a static liquid level in the coffee cup, as proof that the video was a synthetic fabrication.

Meanwhile, amid the death rumours, the Israeli officials have not issued a formal response to the AI claims.

'I'm Dead...For Coffee'

Earlier yesterday, Netanyahu dispelled viral claims of his death by sharing a video of him visiting a cafe on Sunday.

He dismissed the rumours with a dose of humour while casually sipping coffee. This comes after a wave of conspiracy theories claimed that the Prime Minister had been killed in an airstrike amidst the ongoing war with Iran.