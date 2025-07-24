‘Grotesque Acts of Evil’: Judge’s Final Words As Bryan Kohberger Gets Life Imprisonment Without Parole For Brutally Stabbing Four University Students

Presiding over the sentencing at Ada County Court, Judge Steven Hippler spared no words in his condemnation of Kohberger. | Image: X

New Delhi: Bryan Kohberger, the 30-year-old man accused of the brutal stabbing of four University of Idaho students in November 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The sentencing follows Kohberger’s guilty plea earlier this month.

Judge Delivers Scathing Rebuke at Sentencing

Presiding over the sentencing at Ada County Court, Judge Steven Hippler spared no words in his condemnation of Kohberger.

“Truth be told, I am unable to come up with anything redeeming about Mr. Kohberger, because his grotesque acts of evil have buried anything that might have been good or intrinsically human about him,” Judge Hippler declared. “His actions have made him the worst of the worst.”

No Remorse, No Redemption

In his final remarks, the judge emphasized Kohberger’s lack of emotion, remorse, or understanding for the pain he inflicted.

“Even in pleading guilty, he has given nothing hinting of remorse or redemption. Nothing suggesting even a recognition of understanding, let alone regret for the pain he has caused,” Hippler said. “Therefore, I will not attempt to speak about him further, other than to simply sentence him, so that he is forever removed from civilized society.”

“End His 15 Minutes of Fame”

Judge Hippler also urged society to move beyond trying to understand the killer’s motives.

“I share the desire to understand the why, but… by continuing to focus on why, we continue to give Mr. Kohberger relevance… The time has come to end his 15 minutes of fame. It’s time he be consigned to the isolation of perpetual incarceration.”