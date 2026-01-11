Updated 11 January 2026 at 23:26 IST
Guard At Winter Olympic Construction Site Dies During Frigid Overnight Shift | Italy
A 55-year-old guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue in the mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo died during a frigid overnight shift.
Milan: A guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue in the mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo died during a frigid overnight shift, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the 55-year-old worker’s death.
Italian media reported that the death occurred on Thursday while the worker was on duty at a construction site near Cortina’s ice arena. Temperatures that night plunged to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit.)
The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 6-22.
The construction site was not one overseen by Simico, the governmental company responsible for Olympic infrastructure, the company said in a statement expressing its condolences.
Cortina city officials said they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.’’
Cortina will host curling, sliding and women’s Alpine skiing.
