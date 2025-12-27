Guatemala Bus Crash: 15 Killed, 19 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge Amid Dense Fog On Inter-American Highway

Guatemala: A horrific accident on the Inter-American Highway in Guatemala's Solola Department has claimed the lives of at least 15 people, with 19 others critically injured. According to reports, the crash occurred due to dense fog that severely reduced visibility for drivers, leading to the disaster.

On information, the emergency services and the law enforcement agency rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. Images shared by the fire department show the wreckage of the bus in a gorge.

As per reports, the accident occurred between km 172 and 174 of the Inter-American Highway, an area known for its dense fog.

According to Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for local firefighters, 15 people lost their lives in the crash, including 11 men, 3 women, and a minor. The 19 other injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The local police have initiated an investigation and further details regarding the deadly accident are awaited.