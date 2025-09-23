Updated 23 September 2025 at 19:37 IST
'Guess What Happened?' Macron Calls Trump As New York Police Stops French President | WATCH
French President Emmanuel Macron faced a brief street delay in New York City after his UNGA speech recognizing Palestine, temporarily halted by President Trump’s motorcade in a viral moment of diplomatic humor.
New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron encountered an unexpected pause on the streets of New York City after delivering his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 22. A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing Macron momentarily halted by the motorcade of US President Donald Trump as it made its way through the city.
Macron was just leaving the UN headquarters after making an important statement recognising the State of Palestine when he found himself unable to proceed. As Trump's presidential motorcade drew closer, a New York police officer reportedly told the French president, "I'm sorry, Mr President, everything is blocked right now," according to French media reports.
The brief but dramatic encounter was captured on tape and went viral on the internet right away. During the wait, Macron reportedly made a joking phone call to President Trump. “Guess what? I’m stuck in the street because everything’s blocked for you,” Macron joked during the phone call, sharing a rare behind-the-scenes view of diplomacy in motion.
The street was eventually cleared, but it was only reopened to pedestrians, so Macron had to remain in the center of the street and continue talking to Trump. He was spotted taking pictures with individuals while strolling through the streets. According to reports, Macron spent the next half hour or so walking through the streets.
This unforeseen delay followed a lengthy and significant address at the UNGA, where Macron announced France's official recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a notable diplomatic development.
The viral video served as a reminder of the intricate coordination required when several heads of state gather in one city, each of whom needs precise security measures that can occasionally result in unforeseen obstacles, even for a president as Emmanuel Macron.
