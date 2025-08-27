Guinness World Records Turns 70: New Edition Features New Records To Break

Guinness World Records is celebrating its 70th anniversary by releasing 70 more accessible records to claim.

The list includes records such as farthest distance bottle flip, highest coin toss, most T-shirts put on in one minute, most high fives in 30 seconds, most coffeehouses visited in one month and most fortune cookies eaten in one minute.

"This is a a way of getting people out there to enjoy the thrill of trying a record," said Marco Frigatti, Guinness World Records Adjudicator and Senior Vice President, during an interview in London.

"When you think about records, there's so many of them, so you don't really know where to go. So we've launched this new record selector on our website where you can actually answer five questions and the selector will say what kind of record breaker you may be."

Founded in London in August 1955, Guinness World Records receives almost 1,000 applications every week, proving there is no limit to record breaking.

"The imagination of people around the world is endless and there's always new things happening," adds Frigatti. "Technology gives you new ideas. We have had, for example, a lot of drone-related records recently. We're looking into AI records now. So records is just a language. It's a universal language to tell the story of the world, and the story of the world and what's topical now changes year on year."

Longtime adjudicator Frigatti said his favorite records involve mass participation - and one in particular in New Delhi, India.

"We had over 34,000 people following a yoga lesson at the same time. It was early in the morning. And when the lesson started, I was completely in awe. Really you could actually hear the sound of the arms going up and moving. You know, you could feel the energy," he recalls. "Guinness Records can bring people together and give them a way to create something new."

