Gujarat Couple, 3 Year Old Daughter Kidnapped in Libya While Attempting to Migrate to Portugal; Rs 2 Crore Ransom Demanded

New Delhi: A couple from Gujarat’s Mehsana district and their three-year-old daughter were allegedly kidnapped in Libya while attempting to migrate to Portugal, with the abductors demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore, officials said on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Kismatsinh Chavda, his wife Heenaben, and their daughter Devanshi, residents of Badalpura village in Mehsana district. According to police, the family was travelling through Libya as part of an immigration route to Portugal, where Chavda’s brother is settled.

Mehsana Superintendent of Police Himanshu Solanki said the family had travelled with the assistance of a Portugal-based agent, with the intention of settling in the European country. The agents involved in facilitating the journey are not Indian nationals, he added.

“The family flew from Ahmedabad to Dubai on November 29. From Dubai, they were taken to Benghazi city in Libya, where they were abducted”, Solanki said. The kidnappers later contacted the family’s relatives in Mehsana and demanded a ransom of Rs. 2 crore for their release, police said.

Mehsana Collector S.K. Prajapati confirmed that relatives of Chavda approached him on Friday, December 13, following which the matter was escalated to the Gujarat government and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials said efforts are underway to coordinate with central agencies to trace the family and ensure their safe return.