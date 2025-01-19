'Guns in Gaza Have Gone Silent', says Biden as 3 Hostages Return To Israel

Biden says guns in Gaza have gone silent | Image: AP

Washington: As the Gaza ceasefire sets in motion with the 3 Israeli hostages freed from Hamas captivity, outgoing US President Joe Biden said that the guns in Gaza are now silent under a ceasefire deal, speaking during a visit to a church in North Charleston, South Carolina.

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect on Sunday as Hamas released the first three female hostages it held for 15 months of the devastating war with Israel.

Speaking of the hostages that were being released under the ceasefire, Biden said he had just received a call saying the three were being released.

Biden said “the guns in Gaza have gone silent” under a ceasefire deal he outlined in May.

Although he stressed that it was early and it wasn't immediately clear whether they were out of Gaza, Biden said, “They appear to be in good health.”

With Trump set to take office, Biden said ceasefire's success will require persistence, support for allies and diplomacy.

3 Released Hostages are Back in Israel

Three Israeli hostages released from Gaza, and are back in Israel after spending 471 days in Hamas captivity, there in the first test of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The three hostages are Romi Gonen, 24, kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Later on Sunday, Israel is expected to release around 90 Palestinian prisoners.

A gradual release of 33 captives over the next six weeks has been agreed on. In exchange, Israel will release almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and Palestinians from Gaza who have been detained.