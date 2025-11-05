Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honoured with 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by Boston Global Forum

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Honored with the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award by the Boston Global Forum | Image: Republic

Boston: The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have conferred the 2025 World Leader for Peace and Security Award upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognising his extraordinary contributions to global peace-building, reconciliation, and humanitarian leadership.

This distinction marks the 10th anniversary of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award (2015–2025), which celebrates world leaders who embody moral courage, visionary governance, and compassion in advancing global peace and ethical progress.

A Decade of Global Moral Leadership

Since its inception, the award has honoured exceptional figures who have strengthened the moral and strategic foundations of world peace.

Previous laureates include:

Prime Minister Shinzō Abe (Japan) and Chancellor Angela Merkel (Germany) – 2015 UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon – 2016 President Sauli Niinistö (Finland) – 2018 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine – 2022 President Emmanuel Macron (France) – 2024

To commemorate its tenth year, the Boston Global Forum honoured Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, reaffirming that peace in the 21st century must be built on inner harmony, interfaith dialogue, and ethical technology.

A Proud Moment for India

This honour places India’s spiritual and humanitarian leadership alongside the world’s most respected statesmen and visionaries. Gurudev’s recognition underscores India’s position as “Vishwa Guru” on the world stage, demonstrating how ancient wisdom continues to guide global ethics and modern governance.

Global Leadership in Peace and Reconciliation

Gurudev was recognised for his global leadership in peace and reconciliation, his humanitarian impact across 180 countries, and his moral guidance in the AI and digital age.

The Forum described him as a “bridge-builder free from agenda or bias.” His peace interventions have gone far beyond dialogue — he has personally mediated in several conflict regions, including:

Colombia, where his involvement helped end a 52-year armed conflict between the FARC and the government. Iraq, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Venezuela, where he brought conflicting parties together through trust and compassion. Kashmir, where he inspired thousands of militants to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.

“In honouring Gurudev, we celebrate a spiritual luminary who bridges the wisdom of the East and the innovation of the West. His work exemplifies moral courage and humanity in the AI age," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, Co-founder and CEO, Boston Global Forum.

A Visionary of Practical Peace

The Boston Global Forum praised Gurudev for making peace a lived experience rather than an abstract ideal.

Through The Art of Living Foundation, he has taught practical techniques such as SKY Breath Meditation (Sudarshan Kriya), which reduce stress, heal trauma, and foster emotional resilience — the vital foundations for peacebuilding.

Governor Michael Dukakis, Co-founder and Chair, Boston Global Forum, said, “You have taught peace not as an abstract idea, but as a daily practice rooted in compassion, forgiveness, and understanding.”

Humanitarian Reach and Global Impact

Founded in 1981, The Art of Living Foundation has inspired millions to live stress-free and compassionate lives. Its initiatives include:

Mediating peace processes in conflict regions such as Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Kashmir. Rehabilitating over 800,000 prisoners through meditation and breathing programs. Reviving 70+ rivers and thousands of water bodies through environmental projects. Providing education and nutrition to over 100,000 underprivileged children in 1,300 free schools across India.

The Foundation’s reach and grassroots impact have established Gurudev as one of the world’s foremost advocates of nonviolence, emotional well-being, and interfaith unity.

Gurudev’s Acceptance Remarks

In his address, Gurudev emphasised the importance of integrating spirituality and peace education into global governance:

“Peace cannot come by words; it has to translate into action. We often say ‘peace and security’ in one breath. A lot is done for security, but very little attention is given to peace. Peacebuilding is essential. A moral and spiritual force is essential to quell the distrust and distress our societies face today. Let us dream of a stress-free, violence-free world — a society where peace, compassion, and creativity flourish.”

About the Boston Global Forum and the AI World Society

Founded in 2012 by Governor Michael Dukakis and Nguyen Anh Tuan, the Boston Global Forum (BGF) is a leading international think tank promoting peace, innovation, and ethical governance.

Its initiative, the AI World Society (AIWS), envisions a human-centred, ethical civilisation guided by conscience and collaboration in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

To commemorate this ten-year milestone, the BGF–AIWS Family will launch a series of new initiatives, including the World Leader Spirit Symposium and the World Leader Spirit Concert, with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar serving as the guiding moral voice for interfaith dialogue and ethical leadership in the AI age.

Expanding the Frontiers of Peace and Consciousness

The award marks yet another milestone in Gurudev’s remarkable journey, following his recent North America tour, which drew thousands to collective moments of silence, reflection, and inspiration.

In a pioneering initiative, Gurudev launched the Institute of Absolute Intelligence in Los Angeles, uniting neuroscientists, scholars, and spiritual thinkers to explore the frontier where consciousness meets artificial intelligence. The Institute seeks to blend ancient wisdom with modern inquiry, unlocking new dimensions of awareness and human potential.

During this visit, several cities across North America formally honoured Gurudev’s humanitarian contributions:

The City of Vancouver proclaimed October 18, 2025, as “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day”, recognising his vast humanitarian impact through initiatives in education, women’s empowerment, trauma relief, and community resilience. The City of Seattle and City of Portland followed suit, proclaiming October 19 and 20, 2025, respectively, as “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell described Gurudev as “a globally respected humanitarian and peace ambassador whose work has uplifted more than 800 million people across 180 countries.”

On October 20, 2025, Portland hosted an unforgettable evening of peace, wisdom, and meditation at the Oregon Convention Centre Ballroom, drawing over 1,300 participants — the largest peace meditation gathering in the city in recent years.

The event united students, families, professionals, and community leaders, alongside organisations dedicated to social healing and community wellbeing, including Elevate Oregon, Medicine Bear, Love Is Stronger, BMIT, and the Oregon Chinese Coalition.

The evening was graced by the Mayor of Tigard, who presented a formal Proclamation recognising Gurudev and The Art of Living Foundation for their outstanding contributions to peace and wellbeing. Both the Mayor of Portland and the Governor of Oregon also declared October 20th as “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day.”