'Manniya Adhyaksh Mahoday...': Guyana MP Speaks Fluent Hindi, Leaves Parliament Stunned | VIDEO

Georgetown: Guyanese MP Vikash Ramkisoon on Tuesday left the Gunaya Parliament stunned after speaking in fluent Hindi in the House. This came after an Opposition leader questioned Ramkisoon's Hindi speaking skills during parliamentary debate. In response, the MP delivered a sharp reply in Hindi, shutting down his critic.

Asking permission to speak in Hindi, the Indian-origin MP said, “Permit me, sir, because he said I don't know a word of Hindi. I'm responding to him, the Honourable Member. And I'm saying here, permit me, sir, to say it in Hindi.”

“Manniye adaksh mahodya….Aadarniye sadasya…maanniye Vishnu Pandey, mai abhi isi waqt unko chunauti deta hu ki kisi bhi star par, kisi bhi jagah par jaa karke…vishaay wo tai karenge…aur jitni debate karna chahte hai…jitni behes karna chahte hai, wo tai karenge, aur mai jaa kar ke debate karunga bina kaagaz ke. (Honourable Chairman…Honourable Member, Honourable Vishnu Pandey, I challenge him right now, that he will decide the subject matter at any level, at any place. He will decide the subject matter, and…as much as he wants to debate. And I will go and debate without seeing any paper.)"

Ramkisoon was widely praised on social media for his strong response to criticism, with a netizen saying, “When they questioned his Hindi, Vikash Ramkisoon didn’t explain…he demonstrated.”

Another said, “Impressive! Language isn’t a barrier when confidence and knowledge lead the way. Respect to MP Vikash Ramkisoon for standing his ground!”

Praising Ramkisoon's confidence, an X user said, "It is a moment of pride that Hindi echoed in Guyana Parliament. Vikash Ramkisoon showed that language is an identity."

