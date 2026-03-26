Hacked Or Glitch? ‘Launching Soon’ Video On White House Twitter Handle Sparks War Speculation

Washington: Panic and speculation gripped social media after mysterious videos briefly appeared on the official White House accounts on X, triggering fears of a possible cyber breach and fuelling tensions amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Late on March 25, the White House posted two unexplained short clips on its verified social media handles without any caption or context. The first, a four-second video, featured a woman’s voice asking, “It’s launching soon, right?” with another voice faintly replying “yes.” The cryptic clip, shot seemingly on a phone, carried only the text “sound on” and was deleted within about 90 minutes.

A second video followed shortly after, showing a black, static-like screen with a notification sound and a brief glimpse of the American flag, further deepening the mystery.

The unexplained posts quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and sparking widespread confusion online. Many users speculated whether the account had been hacked, while others linked the phrase “launching soon” to a possible military escalation against Iran, given the heightened geopolitical tensions.

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The episode is significant not only for its content but also for the framework it aligns with. In the past few months, official White House social media accounts have sometimes taken on a more unconventional tone — featuring meme-like posts and casual messaging styles. That change has obscured the boundary between organizational communication and digital culture.

The newest videos extend that uncertainty even more. They lack clear informational content. They are not overtly advertising. Nevertheless, they were shared from official accounts during a period when messaging discipline is generally at its strictest.

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This blend formal platform, casual content, no context results in what analysts frequently refer to as an “information vacuum.” A realm where conjecture occupies the void created by quietness.

The incident comes at a time when the United States is already engaged in a high-stakes conflict with Iran, where both sides have also been involved in cyber and information warfare, including hacking attempts and disinformation campaigns.

Currently, the White House has not provided any clarification about the videos. It is still uncertain if the posts were deliberate, unintentional, or part of a larger communication plan that has not been revealed. Inquiries for comments have gone unanswered.