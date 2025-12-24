'Had Motive To Kill': Trump Accused Of Authorising Epstein's Murder, Brother's Shocking Claim

Washington: Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, has allegedly made a shocking claim linking US President Donald Trump with the killing of his brother. In the latest revelation, Mark Epstein alleged that Trump authorised his brother's killing. In a tip to the FBI in February 2023, Mark Epstein alleged that his brother was killed because he was about to reveal big names.

According to Mark Epstein, he believed his brother had compromising information on Trump, stating, “He didn't tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump.” Mark's claim has reignited scrutiny of Trump's relationship with Epstein, who were known to be acquaintances in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has released thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's controversy, but Mark Epstein claims that some documents have been cleaned to remove Republican names. However, the FBI has denied any wrongdoing, supporting an investigation into Epstein's death, which concluded it was a suicide.

Mark Epstein's Murder Claims

The 71-year-old, Mark Epstein, had told the FBI in February 2023 that he believed Jeffrey Epstein was killed in his jail cell because he was "about to name names". The claim has reignited scrutiny of Trump's relationship with Epstein, who were acquaintances in the 1990s and early 2000s. The release of thousands of pages of documents so far, including emails, FBI reports, and photographs mentioning Trump in the file, came from news clippings. However, it included an email from a prosecutor pointing out the flights that Trump took on Epstein's private jet during the 1990s.

According to reports, Trump flew on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, with Ghislaine Maxwell present on four of those flights. Trump, however, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein's crimes, calling the allegations "untrue and sensationalist".

The FBI document containing Mark Epstein's claim is part of a batch of thousands of files released by the Justice Department, shedding new light on Epstein's case and raising more questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. His allegation suggested that Trump had a motive to silence his brother, who was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his death in August 2019. The FBI has not confirmed whether it investigated Mark Epstein's claim.

Notably, on February 22, 2023, Mark Epstein submitted a tip to the FBI alleging that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. Filed through the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, the tip was marked as non-emergency, with no active threat to life. In his submitted text, Mark Epstein wrote: “Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in his jail cell. I have reason to be believe he was killed because he was about to name names. I believe President Trump authorised his murder.”

Suspense Looms Over Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, in the year 2019, with the New York City medical examiner ruling his death a suicide by hanging. However, the investigation into his death revealed that the jail cell was not properly treated as a possible crime scene, fuelling conspiracy theories.

The latest set of documents included revelations that the FBI had a list of 10 possible co-conspirators to Epstein's crimes, with 3 in Florida, 1 in Boston, 1 in New York City, and 1 in Connecticut. One of the co-conspirators is believed to be a wealthy businessman in Ohio, where Epstein managed the finances of billionaire Lex Wexner.

Trump's Continuous Denials

Donald Trump has continuously denied any wrongdoing, with the White House stating that the claims against him are unfounded and false. Trump has also criticised the release of photos and documents, saying they could ruin reputations. The Justice Department has also deemed a document purported to be a letter from Epstein to Larry Nassar, a sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing Olympic athletes, as fake.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump called the release of photos a terrible thing, saying they could ruin the reputations of "highly respected bankers and lawyers and others". "I don't like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don't like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it's a terrible thing," he bluntly said.

Notably, the release of documents was required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Trump in November. The law was to provide greater transparency into Epstein's case and his associates.