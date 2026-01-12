Updated 12 January 2026 at 21:56 IST
Had 'Very Good Conversation' With Trump On Security, Drugs, Says Mexican President
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she had a “good conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump had said cartels were running Mexico and suggested that the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them.
- World News
- 2 min read
Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she had a “good conversation” with U.S. President Donald Trump on security and efforts to reduce drug trafficking.
Sheinbaum said on X that the two leaders discussed security with respect for Mexico's sovereignty, reducing drug trafficking, as well as trade and investment.
On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente about the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico's violent narco-terrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
Trump last week in remarks to Fox News said cartels were running Mexico and suggested the U.S. could strike land targets to combat them.
Advertisement
His comments were the latest in a series of escalating threats to deploy U.S. military force against drug cartels within Mexican territory.
Sheinbaum said in her post on X that "collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results."
Advertisement
Published By : Anushka De
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 21:56 IST