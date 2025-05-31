Hamas Accepts US Ceasefire Proposal, Agrees to Another Round of Hostage Exchange With Israel. What We Know

Tel Aviv: Hamas has accepted a US-brokered ceasefire plan, agreeing to release 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 hostage bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The proposal, which includes a 60-day ceasefire, aims to de-escalate tensions in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries.

Terms of the Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Under the proposed ceasefire agreement, Hamas will release 28 Israeli hostages—both alive and deceased—in the first phase, while Israel will free 1,236 Palestinian prisoners as part of the exchange. The deal also includes guaranteed humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza, coordinated by the United Nations, Red Crescent, and other humanitarian organizations, ensuring immediate relief for civilians.

The initial 60-day truce may be extended if negotiations for a permanent ceasefire show progress. Additionally, Hamas has reiterated its demand for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel’s Response and Next Steps

While Israel has accepted the new ceasefire proposal with Hamas from Trump envoy, officials have made it clear that the war will not end until all hostages are released and Hamas is disarmed completely.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly assured hostage families that the government supports the deal.

Hamas, however, maintains that the agreement must lead to a lasting ceasefire and an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza. The group is conducting a final review of the proposal before implementation.