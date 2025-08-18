Hamas Agrees To 60-Day Ceasefire, Hostage Release Deal

Gaza: Hamas has agreed to a proposed hostage release deal that includes a 60-day ceasefire in war-torn Gaza. The decision comes amid escalating violence in the region, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes in eastern Gaza City due to fears of an imminent Israeli ground offensive.

According to reports, the proposal represents a compromise between a full ceasefire and a temporary truce. The deal includes the release of remaining hostages and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza. The Egyptian and Qatari ceasefire mediators have stepped up efforts to broker a lasting peace, with a source familiar with the talks describing it as a last-ditch attempt.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

However, Israel has made it clear that it will only agree to cease hostilities if all hostages are released and Hamas lays down its arms. The demand, however, has been publicly rejected by Hamas until a Palestinian state is established. The Israeli military has warned that expanding the offensive could endanger hostages still alive and draw troops into protracted and deadly guerrilla warfare.

Reports suggested that the situation in Gaza is dire, with over 61,000 Palestinians killed in Israel's ensuing air and ground war. The Gaza health ministry has reported that five more Palestinians have died of malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours, raising the number of people who have died of these causes to 263, including 112 children. The humanitarian crisis has stirred protests, with tens of thousands of Israelis urging a deal to end the fighting and free the remaining 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since 2023 October 7.

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the conflict, saying, "We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be." However, many are calling for a more nuanced approach, recognising the difficulties of the conflict and the need for a lasting peace.