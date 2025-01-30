Published 23:10 IST, January 30th 2025
Hamas Confirms Death of Mohammed Deif, Its Military Wing Head, 6 Months After Israel Announced His Killing
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hamas Confirms Death of Mohammed Deif, Its Military Wing Head, 6 Months After Israel Announced His Killing | Image: AP
Khan Younis: Hamas confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, head of its military wing, six months after Israel announced he was killed.
It was the first statement Hamas has released on Deif's condition since the Israeli military announced last August that he was killed in an airstrike in southern Gaza the month before.
The announcement Thursday culminated months of speculation about Deif's fate. Hamas' longtime shadowy military leader was one of the alleged masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. For years, he topped Israel's most-wanted list.
Updated 23:10 IST, January 30th 2025