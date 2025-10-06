Hamas denies agreeing to disarm under Gaza peace plan

Hamas on Sunday strongly rejected claims that it had agreed to disarm under Trump's proposed Gaza peace deal. The group said such claims were "false and politically motivated" to weaken its position in the region.



Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi dismissed the reports on October 5, according to Russia's TASS news agency. In a statement shared on its official Telegram channel, Hamas said



Mardawi "completely rejects all false claims of progress in ceasefire talks or any discussion of disarmament."

This comes at a time when the two parties are set to hold negotiating talks over the peace plan in Gaza. Trump has sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his Middle East advisor and special envoy, Steve Wirkoff, to Egypt.



Trump on Sunday also threatened Hamas over control of Gaza and warned them of "complete obliteration" if they refused to cede power in Gaza.



According to CNN, Trump was responding to questions on his 20-point ceasefire plan when he made the remark. When asked directly over text message what would happen if Hamas insisted on staying in power, Trump said, "Complete Obliteration!"



Last Monday, POTUS presented a 20-point plan to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza and end Israel's military campaign against Hamas. The proposal includes an interim international administration to govern Gaza and the deployment of foreign stabilisation forces to maintain security and oversee reconstruction, as per TASS.



Earlier this week, the president said Israel had agreed to the first withdrawal line under his ceasefire proposal. The plan, he said, includes a phased Israeli pullback, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the disarmament of Hamas.



"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE."



Israel welcomed the initiative, describing it as a step toward regional stability and creating a framework for the release of hostages. Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, are scheduled to begin in Cairo on October 6.



Last week, Hamas also agreed to release all Israeli hostages, whether dead or alive in response to Trump's peace plan.



"In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement," Hamas said in a statement released on Telegram, quoted by Al Jazeera.



The group also agreed to hand over the Gaza administration to an independent Palestinian technocrats' body "based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.



