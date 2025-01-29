Published 21:33 IST, January 29th 2025
Hamas is Set to Release 3 Israelis and 5 Thais This Week, Israeli Official Says
An Israeli official said Wednesday that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release, slated for Thursday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hamas is Set to Release 3 Israelis and 5 Thais This Week, Israeli Official Says | Image: AP
Jerusalem: An Israeli official said Wednesday that Hamas will release three Israelis, including two women and an 80-year-old man, and five Thai nationals in the next hostage release, slated for Thursday.
The official named the Israel women as Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 19, and the man as Gadi Mozes, 80. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the hostages' families had approved publication of their names.
The official did not name the Thai nationals set to be freed.
Updated 21:33 IST, January 29th 2025