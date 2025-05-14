Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar Taken Out In Gaza Airstrike: Reports

Gaza: Israeli forces launched a wave of airstrikes on underground infrastructure near the European Hospital in Khan Younis located in Southern Gaza, on Tuesday afternoon. The massive bombardment was aimed at Mohammed Sinwar, thought to be the de facto leader of the Hamas group in Gaza. According to Israeli security officials, Sinwar assumed leadership of Hamas's military wing following the July assassination of its previous leader Mohammed Deif, and later emerged as the group's top commander in the Strip after his older brother Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in late October.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was uncertain if Sinwar was among the 16 people killed and over 70 wounded in the Tuesday strikes. Israeli intelligence believes Sinwar was inside the targeted tunnels at the time of the attack. According to security sources, if he was inside, he was likely killed due to the force of the strike, but confirmation is still pending.

Sinwar's Death Could Lead To Leadership Vacuum

According to reports, the young Sinwar's death might be felt keenly inside Hamas's armed wing, where it would deepen a leadership vacuum, with most of the group's top figures living abroad since the war began with the October 7, 2023, attack on Southern Israel. There are two possible successors who can replace him in managing Hamas's military wing and attempting to rebuild it during the ongoing war. The first is Izz ad-Din Haddad, commander of Hamas's Gaza City Brigade, who is a longtime fixture within the senior echelons of Hamas's armed wing. The second is Mohammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, who has risen through the ranks over the years.

Reports also suggested that even if Sinwar's death is confirmed, it remains unclear how much of an impact his assassination would have on the terror group, whose senior leadership largely lives outside the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials have described Sinwar as obstinate with regard to negotiations with Hamas for the release of hostages, and an obstacle to reaching a ceasefire deal. However, unlike his brother Yahya Sinwar, who had wielded considerable influence over the direction of talks and the group's strategic planning, Mohammed Sinwar had only a limited role in either.

No Impact on Ceasefire Negotiations

The defence analysts argued that even if Sinwar's death be confirmed, it will almost certainly have no impact on the group's positions or demands in hostage and ceasefire negotiations. The will continue to be led and handled by the leadership outside of Gaza.