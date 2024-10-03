Published 19:22 IST, October 3rd 2024
Hamas Militant Aziz Salha, Photographed Perpetrator of Ramallah Lynching, Killed In Israeli Strikes
Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said that Hamas Militant Aziz Salha, who was involved in a lynching incident in Ramallah in the year 2000 has been eliminated.
Hamas Militant Aziz Salha, photographed perpetrator of Ramallah lynching, killed in Israeli strikes | Image: IDF
