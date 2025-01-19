Hamas Releases First Three Israeli Hostages As Ceasefire Takes Hold, Says IDF

Gaza: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that Hamas has handed over the first three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Sunday, marking a crucial step towards easing tensions and ensuring a ceasefire in the region. The reports of the release of Israeli hostages came hours after a ceasefire agreement took effect, bringing a sense of relief to the families of the hostages and the international community.

According to Israeli media reports, Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31) are the three Israeli hostages who have been freed by Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross. As per the claims, the three hostages are currently being transferred to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in the Netzarim Corridor, with the Red Cross facilitating the transfer. The IDF has confirmed that the hostages are en route to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza.

The latest development between Israel and Hamas marked a big step towards ending the devastating 15-month war. The truce began at 11.15 am local time, after a nearly three-hour delay caused by Hamas' last-minute announcement of the names of the first three hostages to be released.

The Israeli military confirmed that Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces. The hostages were seen walking between vehicles as their convoy moved through Gaza City, surrounded by a huge crowd.