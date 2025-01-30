Hamas to Release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai Hostages Today

Jerusalem: Hamas will release three Israeli and five Thai hostages on Thursday as part of the ceasefire deal, Times of Israel reported.

As per Times of Israel, Hamas handed the names of three Israelis, IDF Soldier Agam Berger (20), Civilians Arbek Yehoud (29) and Gadi Moshe Mozes (80), via mediators Egypt and Qatar.

In addition, five Thailand nationals will also be freed today, Israeli officials confirmed, without naming them, Times of Israel reported.

There are eight Thai hostages in Gaza, along with one Nepalese and a Tanzanian. However, two of the Thailand citizens and one Tanzanian have been declared dead by Israel.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel will free 110 Palestinian security prisoners -- 30 for each civilian, and 50 for Berger including 30 terrorists serving life sentences.

On Saturday of last week, four hostages returned to Israel. The released soldiers were escorted out of the Gaza Strip by Israeli special forces after being handed over to them by the Red Cross.

These soldiers, who were members of the IDF's surveillance unit, were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7, 2023, attack at the Nahal Oz post.

Footage from Tel Aviv Hostages Square showed the crowd erupting into cheers as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag as Hamas set free the hostages and handed them over to the International Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported.

The people applauded repeatedly as first pictures of the women were shown and news reports said that they were handed over to the IDF. Many crowd members were wearing bright yellow shirts, expressing solidarity with the hostages, and carried pictures of those returning home today.