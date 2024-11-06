Published 05:33 IST, November 6th 2024
Harris Will Make History if She Emerges Victorious in Presidential Election
If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the extraordinarily-tight US presidential election, she will create history by becoming the first woman
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
If Vice President Kamala Harris wins the extraordinarily-tight US presidential election, she will create history by becoming the first woman | Image: AP
Advertisement
05:22 IST, November 6th 2024