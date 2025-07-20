Harrowing Video Shows Passengers Jumping Into Sea As Massive Fire Engulfs Indonesian Ferry, Killing 3

Sulawesi: A deadly ferry fire off the coast of North Sulawesi in Indonesia has claimed the lives of at least three people and left dozens injured. The KM Barcelona VA, carrying around 300 passengers, was en route from Talise Island to Manado Port when the fire broke out around 1.30 pm local time on Sunday. According to reports, the blaze engulfed the vessel mid-journey, forcing terrified passengers to jump into the sea in a desperate bid to escape the thick smoke and growing flames.

A harrowing video captured the panic onboard the ferry as black smoke billowed from the upper decks and passengers scrambled for life jackets. In the footage, people can be seen leaping overboard as flames spread rapidly. A passenger, Abdul Rahmad Agu, livestreamed the terrifying scene on Facebook, shouting, "Help, the KM Barcelona V is on fire. There are still many people on board." As he floated in the water, holding a baby, he pleaded, "We are burning at sea... we need help... fast."

The video immediately went viral on social media, with many expressing concerns over the incident on board the Indonesian ferry. According to Veri Ariyanto, a senior official at the provincial Search and Rescue Office, "Three people died and nearly 150 were rescued. They were saved by a joint team of rescuers and local fishing boats." Over 260 people have reportedly been rescued so far by the joint teams of Indonesia's Search and Rescue teams and local fishermen, who rushed to the site with small boats.

Cause Of Ferry Fire Unknown

The people explained the situation, saying many survivors were seen clinging to debris or floating in the water with life jackets. The emergency teams are continuing the search for any remaining passengers. At least 18 people were injured, several of them suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, including children. The concerned local authorities have confirmed that the injured are receiving treatment, and officials have launched a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

Reports suggested that a possible electrical fault, engine failure, or fuel leaks could have triggered the blaze, but no official confirmation has been given yet.