21-Year-Old Indian Student Harsimrat Randhawa Killed by Stray Bullet in Canada, 4th in Four Months

Toronto: Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian international student, was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet in Canada's Hamilton. Randhawa was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work when a shooting occurred, with gunfire coming from a vehicle.

According to the officials, the student, enrolled at Mohawk College, was an "innocent bystander" caught in the crossfire. Hamilton Police are investigating the incident as a "homicide" that took place on Wednesday evening.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Randhawa’s death: We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."

What Happened?

According to a Hamilton Police report, the shooting occurred around 7:30 pm local time near Upper James and South Bend Road in the city. Authorities discovered Randhawa at the scene with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was immediately transported to the hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Through video footage collected during the investigation, officials learned that a passenger in a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Both vehicles fled the scene shortly after the shooting. In addition, shots from the incident also hit the rear window of a nearby residence, where occupants were watching television. Fortunately, no one inside the home was injured.

The police are now urging anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7:15 pm and 7:45 pm near the shooting site to come forward with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

4th Indian National Killed in Canada in the Past 4 Months

This incident marks the latest in a series of deadly events involving Indian nationals in Canada. In the past four months, three Indian citizens have lost their lives in separate tragedies. These include:

Gurasis Singh, a 22-year-old postgraduate student from Ludhiana, Punjab , was stabbed to death at his rental house on December 1, 2024.

Rittika Rajput, another 22-year-old student from Punjab, died after a tree fell on her during a late-night bonfire.