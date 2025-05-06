‘Harvard A Mockery’: Donald Trump Administration Escalates Clash, Cuts Off Federal Grants to University

The United States administration led by President Donald Trump intensified its clash with Harvard University on Monday, as Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced that the institution will no longer be eligible for federal grants. The decision, conveyed in a formal letter to Harvard’s president and made public online, marks a significant escalation in the administration's ongoing campaign against what it describes as institutional tolerance of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

'Harvard a Mockery’

Calling Harvard a ‘mockery’ of the American higher education system, McMahon in her letter questioned Harvard’s admission process for foreign students and accused the university of ‘engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law’.

She also described the taxpayer funding for Harvard ‘a privilege, not a right’ as she criticised the university for admitting foreign students ‘who engage in violent behaviour and show contempt for the United States of America’.

She justified the decision of Trump administration to freeze grants to Harvard, citing the university’s failure to meet its legal and ethical obligations, lack of transparency, and failure to protect and promote student welfare, among other concerns.

Highlighting what she described as the ‘low standards’ of certain academic programs, McMahon questioned both the university’s admission criteria and its basis for selecting students.

McMahon made it clear that Harvard would now have to operate as a privately funded institution.

Donald Trump's Action Against Havard University

This development follows the White House’s withdrawal of more than $2.2 billion in federal funding to the university.

Earlier, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had threatened to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, escalating tensions between the Trump administration and the Ivy League institution.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that Harvard must submit documentation by April 30 detailing what Noem described as “illegal and violent activities” involving international students. If Harvard fails to comply, it could lose its Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification — the designation that allows it to admit foreign students.

Noem also announced the cancellation of two DHS grants totaling more than $2.7 million, declaring Harvard “unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton responded to Noem’s threat, defending the university’s autonomy and legal rights.

“DHS’ letter — along with the other recent retaliatory measures the Trump administration has taken against the university — follows on the heels of our statement that Harvard will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” he said.

“We will continue to comply with the law and expect the administration to do the same,” he added.

International students currently represent about 27 per cent of Harvard’s student population, according to 2024–25 academic year data.

A letter from the White House’s Task Force on Antisemitism, dated April 11, triggered intense protests and a public standoff between Harvard and the administration. The letter demanded that the university submit detailed records within 30 days, including information on foreign gifts, and lists of researchers and faculty linked to foreign governments since 2010. It also required changes to Harvard’s hiring, admissions, and curriculum policies—prompting legal pushback from the university.

The Trump administration later stated that the letter had been unauthorized.