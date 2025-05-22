Harvard University Blocked From Enrolling New International Students By Donald Trump Administration

Washington: In a shocking move, the Trump administration has reportedly blocked Harvard University from enrolling new international students, leading to global concern among the academic community. The decision, which has been met with fierce resistance from the university and its supporters, is seen as a major escalation of the administration's efforts to restrict immigration and limit the number of international students in the United States.

According to reports, the directive was issued by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), which oversees international student visas. The move is believed to be part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to restrict immigration and limit the number of international students in the United States.

Impact on Harvard University

The decision has major implications for Harvard University, which has a long history of welcoming international students. The university has a diverse student body, with students from all over the world. The block on new international students is expected to have a major impact on the university's ability to attract top talent from around the globe.

Harvard University has expressed its deep disappointment and concern over the decision. The university has stated that it will explore all available options to challenge the directive and ensure that its students are not unfairly penalised.

The decision to block Harvard from enrolling new international students has broader implications for the US higher education system. Many universities rely on international students to bring diverse perspectives and contribute to the academic community. The block is expected to have a ripple effect on universities across the country, leading to a decline in the number of international students applying to US institutions.