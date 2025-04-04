Another Hateful Act In Canada, Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple Vandalised in Greater Toronto

Greater Toronto: In yet another hateful act, Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple was vandalised by unknown men in Canada’s Greater Toronto Area.

Calling temple vandalism an act of mischief, Canadian officials including the Halton Regional Police Service informed that the crime was being investigated. The incident took place on Sunday midnight in Georgetown but was reported on Friday.

The Halton Regional Police Service have launched searched operation to nab two youths who were allegedly involved in a vandalism act at a Hindu temple in Georgetown.

On Sunday at around 1.10 AM post midnight, two youths wearing hooded sweatshirts were witnessed existing a pub and entering into a temple in Greater Toronto Area.

The CCTV cameras showed the youths were captured damaging a sign at the front of the temple. The local police released a photo of the two accused saying they were trying to identify them.

Should be seen as sign of rising extremism, says Hindu Canadian Foundation

Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) has asked Canadian authorities to view the crime as a rising case of extremism adding the growing influence of radical ideologies has led to hateful actions targeting Hindu Canadians and their sacred spaces, in a post. Such actions threaten the harmony of our diverse communities.

Not the first time when such an incident has taken place when a hate crime has been committed in Canada involving temple vandalism.

In last year November, a pro-Khalistan group vandalised Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. In this incident, the principal organiser, Inderjeet Gosal, a pro-member of the Khalistan referendum campaign was arrested while a Peel Regional Police sergeant was suspended for participating in the protest.

India had earlier took up the issue of prevailing security situation with Canadian authorities about temple vandalism and informed they requested them to enhance security measures.